Beats Powerbeats Pro earphones are around £150 second hand - but we've found a brand new pair for £140 | Amazon

These Apple-backed Beats Powerbeats earbuds are now just £139 at Amazon – the cheapest they’ve ever been – and come with powerful features perfect for music lovers and fitness fans alike.

Visit Back Market and shop around for a pair of Beats Powerbeats over-ear earphones and you'll find a pair for £149. And it's a pretty good deal considering their usual price is £249.99.

But if you head to Amazon right now, you'll find a brand new pair for £139. It's a 49% discount over Amazon's usual price of £269.99, and that's including free delivery.

It means these amazing earphones are now the cheapest they've ever been, and it's an absolute bargain for a pair of over-ear earbuds with an Apple H1 chip, passive noise cancellation, nine-hour battery life and Class 1 Bluetooth technology.

You even get three months of Apple Music thrown in and, thanks to the collaboration between Beats and Apple, you'll also get access to Siri - straight from your earphones.

Earbuds with an ear loop might appear to be more cumbersome than conventional wireless earbuds, but they don't really feel any heavier - and the loop keeps them more securely fitted, so they're better for using while you're working out or playing sports.

These are sweat and water resistant, so they're ideal for gym sessions, running, or cycling, and the spatial audio support means you can make the most of the audio quality you'd expect from a pair of Beats earphones.

There are three colours available - black, white, or navy, and they're all at the same price.

The set also includes a compact charging case which extends their usage to 24 hours between charges.

We don't know how long this deal will last, or how many are in stock, so if you want some genuinely premium earphones at a bargain price, grab them now.