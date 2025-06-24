I'm a fashion writer and after a very long search I've finally found the comfiest bra's ever | Boux Avenue

Boux Avenue has everything you need on the summer sale including matching underwear sets, nightwear and more.

I’ve been on the longest, most frustrating hunt for the comfy bra. If you’ve ever unclipped your bra mid-commute, reached behind your back in public like some sort of contortionist, or cried real tears at the end of the day just from underwire digging in you get it. Finding a bra that’s both flattering and comfortable has felt like an impossible task. … until now.

1. Padded Microfibre Plunge T-Shirt Bra

Padded Microfibre Plunge T-Shirt Bra | Boux Avenue

This one was my “safe bet” a classic T-shirt bra with padding, microfibre softness, and that all-important plunge shape. When I tried it on, I actually said out loud, “Ohhh.” It felt buttery soft. The cups gave me a naturally rounded shape without feeling bulky, and the plunge didn’t gape or shift. It passed the white T-shirt test with flying colours.

2. Ultra Light Microfibre Plunge T-Shirt Bra

Ultra Light Microfibre Plunge T-Shirt Bra | Boux Avenue

If the padded T-shirt bra was my trusty sidekick, this ultra-light version was my secret weapon. It feels barely there. The support is surprisingly good for how minimal it feels, and the microfibre fabric is like a second skin. It’s ideal for warmer days or when I just want a "no bra" sensation…without actually skipping a bra.

3. Comfort Microfibre Plunge Bra

Comfort Microfibre Plunge Bra | Boux Avenue

This one surprised me the most. It’s aptly named—the comfort microfibre plunge truly delivers. It has no padding but still offers support and shape. I reach for this when I’m lounging, working from home, or heading out for a casual coffee. It's wire-free, but doesn’t make me feel unsupported or droopy (which is rare in non-padded, wireless bras).

4. Strapless Microfibre Multiway Bra

Strapless Microfibre Multiway Bra | Boux Avenue

I usually find most strapless bras completely useless. However, this one shocked me. It stays up. I wore it to a wedding (dancing and all), and it didn’t budge. The microfibre again plays a big role it’s soft, smooth, and sits beautifully under dresses.

The Linen Blend Stripe Cami Pyjama Set in Blue Mix £48 has been a total lifesaver in this summer heat. Paired with the Waffle Cotton Long Robe in White £58, I’ve never felt more spa-like at home. The robe is lightweight but still cosy for cooler mornings or just lounging post-shower. Together, they’re the ultimate combo.

The Linen Blend Stripe Cami Pyjama Set in Blue Mix & Waffle Cotton Long Robe in White | Boux Avenue

The Boux Avenue sale is officially live with up to 50% off across lingerie and nightwear. The sale runs until Sunday, July 13, so don’t wait too long. I’ve already filled my basket up again.

