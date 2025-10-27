The Dream Pairs booties are light and comfortable, says fashion expert Julie Bayley | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If you love the iconic Dr. Martens look but not the price, these Amazon bestsellers from Dream Pairs offer style and comfort without breaking the bank

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’ve had your eye on the iconic Dr. Martens Jadon boots but can’t quite justify the £100 price tag, there’s good news. The Chunky Heel Ankle Booties from Dream Pairs are currently £30.59 on Amazon, a saving of 15% on the £35.99 RRP.

With a deep sole and edgy silhouette, they certainly look the part. I love that they’ve got a sturdy heel, reliable grip, and an easy inside zip - so you can skip the usual lace-up faff. But best of all, they're light and comfy, with none of the rigidity of some other brands.

Since launch, these striking ice-white boots have racked up an impressive 4.4-star rating from Amazon shoppers who praise their design and practicality.

Other colours and styles are available, but the prices vary | Amazon

One happy customer wrote: “What a discovery! They were delivered three days after ordering, straight from a UK warehouse via Amazon. They’re so light it feels like wearing soft slippers! I’ll definitely buy again in future. Highly recommend.”

I’ve yet to wear my pair long enough to vouch for long-term durability but when they look this good and cost so little, it’s hard not to be impressed.