Paolo Nutini wows Glasgow crowd after one of the best concerts at the Armadillo

Paolo Nutini after performing in Glasgow.

Paolo Nutini rounded off a series of gigs at the SEC Armadillo last night and has earned rave reviews from the Glasgow music scene and beyond.

Nutini lined up over five separate days with the Glasgow crowd in stitches. On Sunday, the singer-songwriter showed his inner Limmy after quoting the famous Glaswegian comedian.

The Paisley-born singer had fans in hysterics as he performed ‘Jenny don’t be hasty.’ Glasgow has been the host of many famous singers and celebrities again this year as we returned to normality following the COVID-19 pandemic a couple of years ago.

Nutini’s debut album, These Streets (2006), peaked at number three on the UK Albums Chart. Its follow-up, Sunny Side Up (2009), debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart. Both albums have been certified quintuple platinum by the British Phonographic Industry.

Five years later, Nutini released his third studio album, Caustic Love, in April 2014. The album received positive reviews from music critics. Caustic Love debuted at number one on the UK Album Charts and was certified platinum in June 2014. While Nutini has not formally addressed it, he was on a hiatus from 2017 to May 2022, when he announced his fourth album, Last Night in the Bittersweet.

Among other accolades, Nutini has received three BRIT Award nominations and an Ivor Novello Award nomination for songwriting. In July 2014, he was referred to by the BBC as “arguably Scotland’s biggest musician right now.

After the final display last night, the punters took to Twitter to praise Nutini after a fine week at the Armadillo.

Cheryl Bayne said, “One of the best concerts I have been to, a top guy with an amazing talent.” Michael McDonnell said, “Paolo Nutini’s voice is something else, amazing last night.”