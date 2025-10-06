A family day out at the Festive Magical Circus, M&D’s Scotland’s theme park for just £8 | Canva

Enjoy a family day out at M&D’s Scotland’s Theme Park for only £8 at the Festive Magical Circus.

As the crisp air of winter settles over Scotland and twinkling lights begin to fill the nights, few places capture the spirit of the season quite like M&D’s Scotland’s Theme Park.

This year, from 28th November to 23rd December 2025, families can experience something truly enchanting under the glow of the Big Top, the Festive Magical Circus.

Wowcher are offering tickets for £8 (was £15.50), visitors can share in an unforgettable Christmas experience that combines laughter, thrills, and festive wonder - a perfect outing for families looking to make lasting memories together.

The Festive Magical Circus isn’t just entertainment; it’s an experience families can share. Parents and grandparents laugh alongside children, everyone swept up in the spectacle and joy of the show.

It’s the kind of outing that bridges generations, something simple yet special that brings everyone together in the midst of a busy festive season.

Performances of the Festive Magical Circus run from 28th November to 23rd December 2025, with showtimes at 12PM, 3PM, 5PM, and 7PM. Whether you choose a daytime performance filled with laughter or an evening show under the twinkling lights, the experience promises to fill your Christmas season with warmth and wonder.

Festive Magical Circus Tickets: £8 (normal price £15.50)

Dates: 28th November – 23rd December 2025

Location: M&D’s Scotland’s Theme Park, Motherwell

