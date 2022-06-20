Luxury apartments in former Scottish Power HQ in Glasgow go on the market

Luxury apartments inside the former Scottish Power HQ in Glasgow have gone onto the market.

Situated in Cathcart, overlooking the River Cart, Holmwood Heights is made up of 59 luxury, two and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses.

The £19 million development is expected to be completed with the first residents moving in early next year.

All apartments come with allocated parking.

Holmwood Heights is being developed by the FM Group, and was formerly part of the Scottish Power HQ.

FM also redeveloped the adjacent Cathcart House, a landmark grade ‘B’ listed building, completed on 1916 and which also formed part of the HQ.

Internally the apartments are designed for modern living and will be finished to the highest of standards, finished with state-of-the-art specification using some of the smartest products available.

The open-plan layouts will include designer German kitchens with luxury integrated Bosch appliances, gorgeous Porcelanosa tiling in the bathrooms and spacious double bedrooms.

The development is just a short walk from Queen’s Park and near some of the Southside’s most popular restaurants and bars.

Robert Croll, sales manager for the FM Group, said: “We are delighted to be bringing this fantastic residential development to the market. The spacious, open-plan layout of the luxury apartments will offer relaxed, flexible and modern accommodation for residents, whilst its convenient location affords easy access to the city centre through excellent transport links.

“Given the popularity of living in the Southside, with superb shops, restaurants, schools and parks, it is clear that there will be massive demand for these new homes.”