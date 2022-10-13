Luxury flats next to one of Glasgow’s most famous landmarks go on the market

Luxury flats have gone on the market.

The second phase of a new residential development in Glasgow, neighbouring one of Scotland’s most iconic buildings, has come onto the market.

The release of the second phase of the Holmwood Heights development follows the successful sell-off of apartments in the first phase.

Situated in Cathcart, nestled next to the River Cart, Holmwood Heights comprises 59 two and three-bedroom luxury apartments and penthouses.

A CGI image of the building in Cathcart.

Holmwood Heights is being developed by the FM Group, and is part of the building that was the former Scottish Power HQ.

FM Group also redeveloped the adjacent 79-home Cathcart House, which has now sold out. A landmark grade ‘B’ listed building, completed in 2021, this also formed part of the previous Scottish Power HQ.

It is expected that the first residents will move in in in Spring 2023.

All apartments come with allocated parking. Internally the apartments are designed for modern living and will be finished to the highest of standards, incorporating some of the smartest products available.

The open-plan layouts will include designer German kitchens with luxury integrated Bosch appliances, renowned Porcelanosa tiling in the bathrooms, spacious double bedrooms. All flooring is also included.

Robert Croll, sales manager for the FM Group, said: “We are delighted to bring forward the second phase of this fantastic residential development to the market, which follow on from the incredible sell-out success of the first phase and of neighbouring Cathchart House. The spacious, open-plan layouts of the luxury apartments offer relaxed, flexible and modern accommodation for owners.

Inside the apartments.

“This initial sales success highlights the popularity of the development and also of the Southside generally, with superb range of shops, restaurants, schools and parks.

“Its convenient location also affords easy access to the city centre through excellent transport links.”

The estate agent selling the property is Corum Property and prices for the first phase of apartments start from £273,000.