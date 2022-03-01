Luxury housing development in Shawlands sells out in just 12 weeks

Luxury properties within a new housing development in Glasgow’s Southside have sold out in just 12 weeks.

More than 1000 applicants registered interest with agent Savills for the chance to buy a property at the 34-apartment, Kelvin Properties-built Waverley Park development in Shawlands.

Why was it so popular?

Glasgow-based developer Kelvin Properties said the ‘overwhelming’ interest in the £10 million project was beyond all expectations, putting it down to a number of factors, including a fixed price, high-end design features, and the prime location next to a picturesque bowling club in the heart of the south side.

Marc Taylor, director at Kelvin Properties, said: “Shawlands is fast becoming one of Glasgow’s most popular areas to live, and the success of Waverley Park shows just how many people are waiting to move there.

“Everyone wants to be there due to its abundance of cafes, bars and restaurants as well as well-publicised plans for regeneration. This is the case for first time buyers, downsizers and young professionals. It was interesting to see the number of people who had moved from Newton Mearns and Giffnock.

“We knew there would be significant interest in Waverley Park, but the overwhelming interest has completely exceeded our expectations.”

Big demand

Jennifer Goldie, associate director at Savills, said: “The level of applications for Waverley Park was more than double what we would have expected based on other developments, and a clear indication of exactly what house hunters are looking for in the current market.

“With house prices at historic highs, the fixed price aspect has proved a major draw. Buyers are fed up missing out on closing dates, and repeatedly missing out on properties selling far in excess of the asking price.

“The design features are another key attraction, in the current market it’s nigh on impossible to find properties at these prices with balconies, private gardens, roof gardens, en-suites, high end specification, allocated parking, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

“The property market has evolved in the same way other sectors have during the pandemic, and buyers love the simplicity of the remote purchase process. We only met two of the purchasers face-to-face. Going forward, I believe developments of this standard will see similar success as they cater to the demands of the market so well.”

What is Waverley Park?

Waverley Park is just five minutes on foot from Queen’s Park as well as some of Glasgow’s best bars, cafes, restaurants, and shops including Honeytrap Bakery, Strangebrew and Kilmurry & Co.

There is also excellent public transport connectivity via bus from Kilmarnock Road, and train links from Crossmyloof with journey times to the city centre in just eight minutes.

Owners will have some of the city’s best food, drink, culture and shopping on their doorstep, they’ll also enjoy access to their own private oasis in the unique rooftop terrace overlooking a picturesque bowling club against the Shawlands backdrop.