Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar visits new Glasgow housing development

The Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has visited a new housing development in Glasgow.

The Glasgow MSP visited the site in the Pacific Quay area of Glasgow on Monday.

Cala is building 203 homes, including one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, including duplex apartments, as well as townhouses at Prince’s Quay.

The regeneration project, which sits on the south bank of the River Clyde, is located on former brownfield land which was reclaimed from the partial filling-in of the Prince’s Dock basin.

Part of the site is also situated on what was the formally land used for the Glasgow Garden Festival which took place almost 25 years ago.

Graham McNeil, Cala Homes west land director, with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar

Phase 1 of the development, comprising 104 homes, is now sold with phase 2 launching later in April.

New developments

Pacific Quay is one of two significant residential developments being delivered by Cala in Glasgow at this time.

The other, located at Jordanhill Park, on the site of the former Strathclyde University teaching campus in the city’s West End, includes new build townhouses, mews and apartments as well as the conversion of the B-listed David Stow Building into luxury flats.

When complete, this development – representing Cala west’s single-biggest development investment to date - will deliver 403 high quality homes.

‘Brought back to life’

Graham McNeil, land director, Cala Homes (west), said: “We’d like to thank Anas Sarwar for taking the time out of his busy schedule to visit our Prince’s Quay site in Glasgow to see firsthand how Cala has transformed what was a highly complex, ex-industrial site which had lain vacant for decades and has now been brought back to life.

“Prince’s Quay is an excellent example of a transformative, regenerative project that has allowed many first time buyers to take those first exciting steps on to the property ladder.

“Cala is deeply committed to Glasgow and its future, as evidenced by our £195m investment in our flagship sites at Princes Quay and Jordanhill Park. We are creating hundreds of construction jobs, boosting the supply chain and delivering much needed high-quality homes in a variety of styles, that will encourage homebuyers, at all levels of the market, to lay down roots in the city for the long-term.

“We’re proud of the difference we are making to the city, and we are actively looking for new sites to acquire as part of our plans to grow our presence right across the Central Belt of Scotland as we look to build more great places to live.”

Anas Sarwar MSP said: “It was great visiting Cala Homes at their flagship development at Pacific Quay in Glasgow today. The reality is that Scotland has a real shortage of housing – be that for social rent or homes that are affordable to buy.