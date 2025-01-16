Huge saving on this George Foreman electric grilling machine right now
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
The George Foreman grill became something of a viral trend at one point. The boxer turned cookware salesman put his name to one of the cleverest products in the kitchen.
Resembling a panini press, you could whack a slab of meat (or a spread of veggies) down on its sloping panel, close the lid, turn the temperature up, and very quickly grill your food to perfection.
All the fatty juices, the bit you might want to avoid if you're trying to stay healthy and lose weight, just drip away into a container and you're left with a succulent piece of steak, just how you like it.
They're easy to clean, they save energy, it's a healthy way to grill, and they're surprisingly compact.
This slim, large George Foreman grill is less than half price on Amazon. It's usually £79.99, but you can get it for £38.99 if you're quick and they stay in stock.
It's the latest design, so far slimmer than the older grills, and that'll be handy when you come to store it away.
The makers say it's easier to clean, it warms up more quickly, and it comes with a two-year guarantee.
If you don't want to go for the large one, select the (black) small one for an even better saving.
If you apply the £3.98 voucher, you can get the £29.99 small version for £16.01. And that really is a bargain.