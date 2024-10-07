Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mums, dads and grandparents on alert as Aldi’s wooden toys Specialbuys event launches on Thursday October 10 with 83 new deals

I’ve seen a preview of Aldi’s new toy Specialbuys and my advice to parents is get in quick and you’ll be sorted for Christmas. There’s 83 children’s toys on offer with everything from a ‘wow factor’ three-storey dolls house to interactive fluffy cats and dogs.

There’s some real cute children’s Little Town items this time around including wooden toy recreations of an Aldi store and its famous chocolate caterpillar cake, Cuthbert. All the 83 toy offers are listed here.

We’ve put together a list of Aldi’s wooden toy event’s best highlights that parents and grandparents won’t want to miss. Remember as with all Specialbuys, once sold, there won’t be more made available in the middle aisle, so get in quick.

Air fryer for kids

Air fryers may be all the rage with adults but now children can have this small wooden toy replica to copy their mums and dads. The wooden air fryer set costs £9.99 and comes with a range of kitchen accessories and toy food like chicken drumsticks as detailed here.

Aldi supermarket favourites as toys

From Kevin the Carrot to Cuthbert Cake and even the budget supermarket itself have been recreated as toys. Ideal for children to let their imagination flow with interactive games, these wooden toys will feel familiar to regular Aldi shoppers.

The Wooden Cuthbert Cake costs £7.99 and looks good enough to eat, as shown here. Kevin The Carrot fans get a surprise early option ahead of Christmas with a toy cake in his honour.

Children can relive shopping around the store with the Little Town Wooden Supermarket Aldi for £24.99 here that looks just like a checkout till complete with cash drawer and scanning machine.

Large interactive toys

Wooden kitchens, castles, dolls houses, market stalls and even washing machines and fridges that allow children to role play in real-life recreations are on offer. The larger products include the Wooden Castle, seen here for £24.99, and the Three-Storey Doll’s House here for £39.99 that is described by Aldi as having the ‘wow factor’.

Other options include a traditional Wooden Market Stall for £24.99 like something still seen in EastEnders on BBC1 and an airport, hospital and zoo.

For something different, there’s the Little Town Beauty Station, which comes complete with wooden make-up, for £24.99 as shown here.

Toy cat and dogs

There’s the choice of a Little Town Interactive Cat here instead of a pet, along with an Interactive Dog, which cost £19.99 each. Children can even stroke their back to make them happy or pet their head to make them sleep.

They have six functions including fixing a pooly paw that will keep youngsters enamoured with these furry friends. Suitable for ages three and over.

Wooden adventure climbing frames

The big ticket items in the Aldi toy Specialbuys this Thursday is the climbing equipment. There’s a couple of different options for families.

Baby Specialbuys from Aldi

New mums should take a look at the traditional wooden baby toys up for grabs in Aldi among the many children’s items. A Wooden Baby Walker costs £19.99 and includes 30 multi-patterned blocks to aid hand to eye co-ordination and shape recognition.

There are two to choose from - the Roller Walker or Activity Walker as detailed here.

Other items in the big toy event range from musical sets in bright colours and themes of dinosaurs or unicorns and tea sets to encourage role play.

The Aldi Wooden Toy Specialbuys event launches at its stores nationwide on Thursday October 10.