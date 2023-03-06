The Italian jeweller, Moriconi, celebrates a decade since opening its doors in St. Enoch Centre, this year.

Established by William Moriconi, a classical Italian musician turned Glasgow businessman, the brand’s collection of jewellery was the first of its kind in the city, winning the hearts of local shoppers.

Just a year after opening the store in the centre, Moriconi won its first award as Best Independent Business. In 2015, the jewellers cemented its success by achieving Business of the Year award at the Scottish Italian Award ceremony.

More recently, Moriconi withstood the pressures of the pandemic. Strong online sales sustained the business during lockdowns, cultivating a significant fan base for the store’s eventual reopening.

William Moriconi, the owner, puts the success of his store down to the authentic Italian design, saying: “We employ goldsmiths in Tuscany to handcraft each piece of jewellery with a sophisticated yet striking design. The Italian craftsmanship coupled with the high quality of our products and affordable prices are what makes Moriconi so popular among customers here.”

Of the 10-year anniversary, William says: “We are delighted to be celebrating 10 years in Glasgow and are so grateful to St. Enoch Centre – and all our Glasgow shoppers - for taking a chance on Moriconi all those years ago.

We have big plans for our anniversary week, including a performance from a string quartet! It’s the perfect chance to combine my two passions, Italian jewellery and music, in the centre.”

Anne Ledgerwood, St. Enoch Centre Director, said: “When Moriconi opened in St. Enoch Centre it was the very first Italian jeweller in Glasgow. Now a decade on, we are so pleased to be able to celebrate its 10th anniversary with us.

Moriconi’s beautiful designs and affordable price have made it a firm favourite with St. Enoch Centre shoppers – here’s to another 10 years!”

Moriconi jewellers can be found on the Ground floor of St. Enoch Centre.