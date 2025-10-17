Lingo is the smartest way to understand your body and build healthier habits | Lingo

Understand your body like never before with Lingo by Abbott.

In an age where technology meets wellness, Lingo is leading a new wave of personalised health tools designed to help people take control of their wellbeing. Lingo gives users a real-time window into how their body responds to food, exercise, and daily life, helping turn insight into action for better health.

What Is Lingo?

Lingo by Abbott is a revolutionary system that combines a continuous glucose sensor with a smart coaching app to help people understand their body’s unique metabolic responses. It’s not just for those managing medical conditions; it’s for anyone who wants to make more informed lifestyle choices and improve their overall health and wellness.

By continuously tracking glucose levels, Lingo shows how your body reacts to what you eat, how you move, and even how you handle stress. This data-driven feedback helps you make small, meaningful changes that can add up to big improvements in energy, focus, and long-term health.

How does it work?

At the core of the Lingo system is a discreet biosensor that sits comfortably on the back of your arm. Using a thin, flexible filament, it measures glucose levels from your interstitial fluid - the liquid between your cells and streams the data to the Lingo Coaching app .

Through the app, users can see how their body’s glucose levels fluctuate throughout the day and receive real-time coaching to help optimise meals, workouts, and lifestyle habits. It’s like having a personal nutrition and wellness coach with you 24/7, one that helps you understand your body on a deeper level.

Lingo by Abbott | Lingo by Abbott

What are the benefits?

Understanding how your body manages glucose is key to maintaining a healthy metabolism, which affects everything from energy and mood to weight and sleep. With Lingo , users can:

Gain real-time insights into how food, exercise, and stress impact their body.

Identify glucose spikes and dips to avoid energy crashes and cravings.

Discover which foods keep them satisfied and balanced.

Build lasting healthy habits through small, data-backed changes.

By making the body’s invisible signals visible, Abbott’s Lingo empowers people to take proactive control of their wellbeing, turning everyday choices into powerful tools for better health.

The Celebrity health tech trend

Lingo joins a fast-growing movement where technology and wellness collide, and celebrities are helping to lead the charge. Stars like Davina McCall, Lisa Snowdon, and entrepreneur and “Dragon’s Den” star Steven Bartlett have embraced health-tracking apps such as The Zoe Programme , which uses personalised data to teach users how to eat for optimal health.

Their enthusiasm reflects a wider shift: more people are looking to understand their bodies, not just follow generic advice. Whether it’s Zoe’s nutrition insights or Lingo by Abbott’s real-time glucose tracking , the message is clear: the future of wellness is personal, data-driven, and empowering.

