The ultimate Mother’s Day gift guide with presents that will melt her heart and make her feel really special
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
It’s no secret that I love presents and Mother's Day feels extra special. Not only do I get the opportunity to spoil my mum but I also get treated to some very lovely gifts. This year I’ve curated a list of wonderful gifts that all mums will enjoy. Whether she likes to feel pampered or enjoys the finer things in life I’ve got all gifts covered and even the cards.
Gifts that will make her feel pampered
Make mum feel pampered on Mother’s Day with the stunning Boux Avenue Luxe satin short pyjama set - Light Pink £42 . The gorgeous colours of the London Grace Espresso Nail Polish gift set £30 will also delight her and make her feel truly special.
Don’t forget flowers and fizz always go down well. The beautiful spring bouquet from Prestige Flowers and afternoon tea gift set from £34.99 is a wonderful treat and the delicious Della Vite DOC Treviso Rosé Prosecco Gift Set £21.50 is the perfect glass of fizz to enjoy with cake.
Luxury Gifts that will make her feel extra special
The Reiss Ava wool-Cashmere jumper £130 available from endource, is the perfect gift for mums who enjoy luxury. The website is an online fashion platform that offers a curated selection of designer and contemporary pieces. They also feature high-end brands such as Cos, Arket, Mejuri and many more.
Jewellery is another luxurious gift that mums will treasure forever. The Ottoman Hands Elodie Chain Cuff Bracelet £29 is beautifully designed with delicate twist style and can be stacked with other bracelets from the brand.
Warren James has a collection of clover designed pieces. The 18ct Gold Vermeil On Silver Real Diamond, Lab-Grown Clover Bracelet £99 (was £195) is paired with the 4 Leaf Clover Stud Earrings £39 and you are guaranteed to put a smile on mum's face this Mother’s Day.
The Adidas Gazelle trainers £94.99 in the colour Magic beige white gum from Office offer a stylish, versatile look with their classic suede design, making them a perfect addition to any casual wardrobe.
Gifts for the cool mums
Burga has a wide selection of stylish accessories including the Reaper’s Touch black snakeskin phone case £44.95 and the chic Femme Fatale notebook £35.95.
If your mum loves Cath Kidston designs then why not elevate her tech game with the VQ Cath Kidston bee ear buds £39.99 or the VQ Cath Kidston Bees 5,000mAh Mobile Phone Portable Power Bank £29.99 and they will fit perfectly in her handbag.
Treat mum to a Stanley Quencher Flowstate Tumbler £45 and for those mums that have already got one she will need some cute accessories like the Quilted Tumbler Carry Case £26 from Coconut Lane. They even have a matching Quilted Milky Coconut Laptop Sleeve £25 so mum has everything she needs on those busy days when she’s on the go.
Mother’s Day is on Sunday March 30 and don't forget the card. Mother’s Day cards and even more gifts are available from Moonpig.
