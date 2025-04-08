Just Landed - M&S x Oliva van Halle collaboration is now live – shop exclusive pieces from £40 | M&S

The new Oliva van Halle nightwear collection has just arrived at M&S online and in store.

The new collection reimagines M&S’ signature styles with the luxury fashion designers' iconic styles. The collection features three print designs that feature elegant detailing such as piping, branded buttons, wide cuffs and luxurious satin material.

The three prints in the collection include floral, cat design and a classic stripe. All of which are among Olivia von Halle's most popular prints. The collection, which also features satin wraps, luxury separates, and matching eye masks, will be available in sizes 6-22 with prices starting from as little as £40.

Olivia van Halle’s original collection from Net-a-Porter is usually priced from £500 so now's the time to grab an absolute bargain from M&S before they sell out.

The Floral Print Pyjama Set £55 | M&S

This satin pyjama set, adorned with painterly florals, redefines relaxation and adds a touch of glamour to your downtime. It’s also available in a shorts and camisole set The Floral Print Shortie Set £40 .

The Cat Print Pyjama Set £55 | M&S

This regular fit pyjama set, featuring a collared shirt, wide-legged bottoms and matching eye mask showcases the iconic cat print. The cat design is also available in a shortie set or nightshirt .

The Striped Pyjama Set £55 | M&S

The striped pyjamas are made from a soft and smooth fabric, offering relaxed glamour and beautiful drape. They feature branded buttons, elegant piping and generously deep cuffs for a sophisticated finish.

The full collection can be found online at M&S and in stores from April 8.

