We've found a massive saving on this Ninja dual-zone air fryer - but you need to be quick

The Ninja Foodi Max AF400UK air fryer is now just £163.93 on Amazon – its lowest price yet! With dual drawers, top-tier quality, and fast Prime delivery, this deal won’t last long. Grab yours before it’s gone

Ninja's 9.5-litre Foodi Max, codenamed the AF400UK, is one of the popular brands’ outright hero products.

It graces thousands of kitchens in the UK because of its amazing functionality, legendary quality and reliability, and the wow factor of the brand.

If you fancy your own slice of Ninja prestige in your home, this is the best price we've seen for an AF400UK. It's currently on Amazon for £163.93.

The Foodi Max's dual drawers are so useful for cooking family meals | Amazon

To put this deal into perspective, its recommended retail price is £230. And while you'd be silly to pay that, because there's usually a deal on somewhere, it's currently £179.99 at Ninja and £169.99 at Argos.

But the black and silver one is genuinely £163.93 on Amazon, and it's eligible for fast and free delivery if you're a Prime member.

The only snag is the gorgeous black and copper version isn't available at that price, just the standard black and silver one.

Oh, and there's only five left in stock. So if you want to save some serious money on one of the best air fryers in the business, you'll need to get your skates on.