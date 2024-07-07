Our pick of the best jorts on the high street | Urban Outfitters/ASOS/Pull and Bear

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If you’ve not discovered ‘jorts’ - this summer’s long jean-shorts trend - never fear, we’ve got your back. We’ve pulled together the best jorts on the high street so you can pick up a pair asap and work this summer’s wardrobe staple.

These oversize jorts from Pull and Bear (£19.99 down from £29.99) are classic, simple and a great way to dip your toe into the jorts trend. Pick from medium blue or white, and pair with a summer tee and shades for a stylish summer look.

Classic oversized jorts | Pull and Bear

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For a really flattering fit, try these ASOS Hourglass baggy longline denim jorts in midwash blue (£30).

They’ve been cut with more room around the hips so they won’t cling to your curves - and you know what that means - maximum comfort as well as looking good.

Or if your style is more ripped jeans and band tees, then these Mango longline raw hem denim shorts in light blue from ASOS (£30) are for you. These jorts are high-rise with distressed denim and are a great pick for festivals or summer day trips.

Hourglass jorts or distressed denim | ASOS

Make a statement with these BDG Astrid longline blue wash jorts from Urban Outfitters (£45).

This pair is designed to sit on your hips with a low-rise waist and flare at the bottom for dramatic effect. Wear with a fitted top or crop top to show off these jorts.

Longline blue wash jorts and 90s-style carpenter jorts in pink | Urban Outfitters

Pretty in pink, these 90s-style carpenter jorts by BDG are also a great pick from Urban Outfitters (£45). These again have a low-rise waist and relaxed fit through the leg and work well paired with something a bit more fitted on top.

Bermuda shorts | Good American