Amazon starts ‘Black Friday week’ with discounts on 1000s of products

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Amazon has started its legendary Black Friday sales, declaring it ‘Black Friday week’ in anticipation of the Day itself on Friday 26 November 2021.

There will be daily ‘lightning deals’ - heavy discounts on specific items for a brief period of time.

Amazon, as one of the world’s largest consumer conglomerates, has the ability to offer huge discounts on the most popular brands, but also offers sale deals on their very popular own-branded goods, such as the Echo Dot and Fire tablets.

Amazon Prime Membership - deals now available

At the moment, Amazon is offering special deals on its proprietory media library memberships:

Amazon Music Unlimited : until 10th January 2022, get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free . Customers can play any of 75 million songs on demand, ad-free, and even offline.

: until 10th January 2022, get . Customers can play any of 75 million songs on demand, ad-free, and even offline. Audible : until 30th November 2021, three months Audible membership for 99p, for all new and trial eligible customers. Audible offers one of the world’s largest library of audiobooks, that you can listen to on most mobile phones, laptops and tablets.

: until 30th November 2021, three months Audible membership for 99p, for all new and trial eligible customers. Audible offers one of the world’s largest library of audiobooks, that you can listen to on most mobile phones, laptops and tablets. Kindle Unlimited : until 30th November 2021, get three months for £7.99 of Kindle Unlimited with millions of titles, thousands of audiobooks and selected magazine subscriptions on any device. New users only.

: until 30th November 2021, get of Kindle Unlimited with millions of titles, thousands of audiobooks and selected magazine subscriptions on any device. New users only. Prime Video Channels: until 29th November 2021, 99p/month for 3 months on selected channels: Starzplay, hayu or Shudder. Exclusively for Prime members

What should I look out for in the Amazon Black Friday sale?

Tech and TVs are at the top of most Black Friday wanted lists with big discounts promoted on big screen home cinema equipment, smartphones and watches among other items.

There are also savings to be made on a wide range of hair and beauty products, home and kitchenware, kids’ toys and baby goods, as well as clothing and accessories.

Amazon Black Friday 2021 savings at a glance

What are the best Amazon Black Friday deals?

Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon blue) + PDP Deluxe Case Elite Nintendo Switch (was £272.99, now £263) Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon blue) + PDP Deluxe Case Elite Nintendo Switch (was £272.99, now £269) £263.99 a great Christmas gift 5/5 Nothing is more coveted at Christmastime than a new console - this is one of the most popular. A fabulous home and handheld hybrid – plug it into the dock for HD video games on your TV with the handy controllers, or pick it up to play on the move. It comes with a great library of video games available on the Switch, including Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros, Minecraft, Animal Crossing and more. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

LE CREUSET Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Round Casserole Dish With Lid, 18 cm, 1.8 Litre (was £170, now £119.20) LE CREUSET Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Round Casserole Dish With Lid, 18 cm, 1.8 Litre (was £170, now £119.20) £119.20 perfect winter stews 5/5 We’re not going to spend breath trying to convince you. You either love and covet Le Creuset, or you don’t care about such things. If you’re the form, you’ll know that the world’s best cast iron cookware is incredibly expensive - so this is quite the coup, with £50 off. An impressive bargain. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

ghd Original Styler Professional Ceramic Hair Straighteners (was £109.99, now £80) ghd Original Styler Professional Ceramic Hair Straighteners (was £109.99, now £80) £80.00 straighening your hair 4/5 The OG straighteners - and we think, the best. Use them to smooth your locks or create a perfect curl. They heat to 185ºC in 30 seconds and have an automatic sleep mode if left unattended. This is a great price. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case (was £239, now £199) Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case £199.00 highly coeveted airbuds 4/5 These pocket-sized airbuds are impressive - and coveted. They offer great noise cancellation and superb sound quality. We love the ‘transparency mode’ - it elevates outside noise without switching off noise cancellation entirely, if you’re on the move and need a certain awareness of your surroundings. We wouldn’t expect these to be discounted more come the Big Day. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

KINDLE PAPERWHITE (was £149.99, now £79.99) £79.99 Amazon reading anything and everything 4.5/5 This thin and light Kindle features a 6" high resolution display, 32GB storage and is now waterproof. This product comes with ads and is presented with a black trim. Save 47% in this Early Black Friday 2021 deal from Amazon. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

ECHO DOT (3RD GEN) (was 39.99, now 18.99) £18.99 Amazon a cut-price Alexa 4.5/5 Amazon’s most popular smart speaker with Alexa function. Voice control your music from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, TuneIn and others. Presented in charcoal fabric. 241 promotion: Buy 2 Echo Dot for the price of 1 with promo code “ECHODOT2FOR1” Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

ORAL-B PRO 3 ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSH (was 89.99, now £39.99) £39.99 Amazon a superb clean 4.5/5 Oral-B electric toothbrush with smart pressure sensor with one cross action head and travel case. Three modes of brushing - daily clean, whitening and sensitive - and a long lasting battery of more than two weeks with one charge. Coloured pink and ideal for men or women. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

PHILIPS SHAVER SERIES 3000 DRY AND WET ELECTRIC SHAVER (MODEL S3233/52) (was £120, now 79.99 £79.99 Amazon a closer shave 4.5/5 Save on this Philips Shaver Series 3000 Dry and Wet Electric Shaver (Model S3233/52), down from £120. Consistent shaving experience with 5D pivot and flex heads, ergonomic handle design, cordless shaver, rechargeable. Comes in shiny black. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

REMINGTON ADVANCED COCONUT THERAPY HAIR DRYER (was £64.99, now £38) £38.99 Amazon a high-power hair dryer 4.5/5 This is a superb hairdryer from the famed hair accessories brand Remington. Powerful 2300 W AC Motor, integrated heat sensor, slim styling concentrator and 5 year manufacturers guarantee. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Johnnie Walker Double Black Label blended Scotch whisky (was £42.50, now £25) £25.19 Amazon an American spirit 5/5 A drop of America’s finest - and a great deal on this smooth sip. Award winning Johnnie Walker Double Black Label blended Scotch whisky (70cl), with an intense smoky character and layers of spice. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

JVC FIRE TV EDITION 43’’ SMART 4K ULTRA HD HDR LED TV (was £379, now £299) £299.00 Amazon brightly coloured, impressive Smart TV 4/5 This is a seriously impressive reasonably priced Smart TV - and now, with the sale, it’s even more keenly priced. JVC's best seller is now on offer at £299, down from £379.99, meaning a saving of 21% on this 43" 4K Smart TV Ultra HD HDR LED. Built in Fire TV experience. Control TV through voice remote and sync with Alexa. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now