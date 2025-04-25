This amazing excluisive SIM only deal works out at less than £6 a month | NationalWorld

This SIM-only mobile deal includes 60GB of data and a £25 voucher – and it’s only available to our readers for a limited time.

There’s a mobile deal on the table right now that’s seriously hard to ignore – and it’s only available to our readers.

Talkmobile is offering a 12-month SIM contract with 60GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts for just £7.95 a month. That alone’s a solid offer – but it gets even better.

Anyone who signs up through this exclusive link gets a £25 gift card, which can be spent at Amazon, Argos, Sainsbury’s, Habitat or Tu. Once you factor in the freebie, the effective monthly cost drops to just £5.86. Yes, really – less than six quid a month.

The deal’s only running until 9 May, so you’ll need to be quick.

Get the full offer here: Talkmobile SIM deal with £25 gift card (aff link)

Talkmobile offers amazing value for money beyond this single deal too. You can browse all of its current SIM-only plans – including budget options and big-data packages – at Talkmobile’s SIM-only hub here.

Backed by Vodafone’s network, Talkmobile offers solid UK coverage and has scooped nine customer care awards since 2023. It currently holds a 4.7 Trustpilot rating and was named a Which? Recommended Provider for mobile networks in 2025.

Sarah Boyle, Head of Operations at Talkmobile, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to offer this deal exclusively to readers of National World websites.”

Let’s be clear – you won’t find this exact offer on the high street. With a big chunk of data, no nonsense contract terms, and a £25 voucher thrown in, this is one of the best SIM-only bargains around right now.

The deal in full:

£7.95 per month

60GB data

Unlimited minutes and texts

12-month contract

£25 gift card to spend at Amazon, Argos, Sainsbury’s, Habitat or Tu

Offer ends 9 May 2025

Works out at just £5.86 a month when you factor in the voucher

Just don’t hang about – these deals don’t stick around.