Check out this great Sky package | Sky

Sky is offering a secret £20 deal for TV and Netflix with no satellite dish required — but only on a hidden page.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sky has been dropping its prices for several months and has released a secret sale that gets you the new satellite-free box and Netflix for a record low price.

The TV provider has introduced a hidden page on its website that allows you to cut the price of a TV subscription more than the actual deals page - and you can only get the deal by going directly to it here.

The rise of Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV has led to some people ditching their traditional long term TV contracts for a more flexible offering that allows you to pay for a single month before cancelling a subscription.

Sky’s response has been to bundle Netflix into many of its Sky TV subscriptions and drop the price to just £15 for its entry-level essential package and Netflix with adverts. The package includes Discovery+, Sky Atlantic and Netflix and gives viewers access to programmes including House of the Dragon, Last of Us and Dreamland.

However, the essential package does not include Sky’s premium package of over 40 different channels. That costs £22 usually but a secret deal allows customers to get £2 off the price.

By visiting this hidden page on the Sky website you can get the exact same package for £20 with no catches. It is a limited time, secret sale and gets you access to Sky, Netflix and over 35 premium channels all bundled into one.

The extra channels include Sky Crime and hit series including The Jinx: The Life And Deaths of Robert Durst, I Love You, Now Die, and The Case Against Adnan Syed. Other channels include National Geographic, Sky Documentaries, MTV Music, Sky Max, Sky Nature and Sky Showcase.

The £20 deal includes Sky Stream, the puck-like box that connects and streams through your broadband connection and means you do not have to install a dish to access Sky TV.

To get the deal you need to head to this page on the Sky website and sign up for a 24-month contract.