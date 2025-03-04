Did you know you can put a VPN on your router so every device in your home is covered?

Keep your family cyber safe at home | Canva

Why setting up a VPN on your router is a game-changer

If you're using a VPN on your phone or laptop, you’re already taking steps to protect your online privacy. But did you know you can install a VPN directly on your Wi-Fi router? This means every device in your home, from smart TVs to gaming consoles and even smart home gadgets, is automatically secured without the need to install VPN apps individually.

Big companies and internet providers track your browsing habits, throttle your connection speeds, and restrict access to content based on location. Setting up a VPN on your router ensures that your entire household is protected, preventing unwanted surveillance and allowing access to unrestricted content.

Benefits of installing a VPN on your router

Protects all devices automatically – No need to install the VPN on each device separately.

– No need to install the VPN on each device separately. Unblocks streaming content – Access global Netflix libraries, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, and more without restrictions.

– Access global Netflix libraries, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, and more without restrictions. Prevents ISP tracking and throttling – Keep your internet provider from monitoring your activity or slowing down your connection.

– Keep your internet provider from monitoring your activity or slowing down your connection. Secures smart home devices – Protect smart speakers, security cameras, and IoT devices that don’t support VPN apps.

– Protect smart speakers, security cameras, and IoT devices that don’t support VPN apps. Convenient and hands-free – Once set up, you don’t need to switch the VPN on or off; it works 24/7.

How to install a VPN on your router

Check router compatibility – Not all routers support VPNs. Look for models that allow VPN configurations or consider upgrading to one that does. Choose a VPN provider – Select a VPN that supports router installation, such as ExpressVPN, NordVPN, or Surfshark. Access your router settings – Log into your router’s admin panel (typically accessed via a web browser). Install the VPN software – Follow the setup guide provided by your VPN provider. Connect and test – Ensure that all devices in your home are routing traffic through the VPN.

Best VPNs for router installation

Not all VPNs work well with routers, so choosing the right provider is essential. Here are some of the best options:

ExpressVPN – Offers a dedicated router app for easy setup and fast speeds.

– Offers a dedicated router app for easy setup and fast speeds. NordVPN – Known for strong security features and broad router compatibility.

– Known for strong security features and broad router compatibility. Surfshark – Allows unlimited device connections and works well with various routers.

– Allows unlimited device connections and works well with various routers. CyberGhost – Provides easy setup guides for DD-WRT, Tomato, and OpenWRT firmware.

– Provides easy setup guides for DD-WRT, Tomato, and OpenWRT firmware. Private Internet Access (PIA) – A budget-friendly option with reliable encryption.

– A budget-friendly option with reliable encryption. VyprVPN – Offers robust security and its own router VPN app.

What to consider before setting up a VPN on your router

Router compatibility – Some routers need custom firmware (e.g., DD-WRT or Tomato) to enable VPN support.

– Some routers need custom firmware (e.g., DD-WRT or Tomato) to enable VPN support. Speed impact – Running a VPN on your router may slightly reduce connection speeds, so choose a fast VPN provider.

– Running a VPN on your router may slightly reduce connection speeds, so choose a fast VPN provider. Device flexibility – Some services offer split tunneling, allowing specific devices to bypass the VPN.

– Some services offer split tunneling, allowing specific devices to bypass the VPN. Ongoing maintenance – VPN updates on routers aren’t automatic, so periodic checks may be required.

Final thoughts

Installing a VPN on your router is a powerful way to protect your entire household’s internet connection without the hassle of configuring each device individually. Whether you want to enhance privacy, unblock streaming content, or prevent ISP throttling, a VPN-enabled router offers seamless security and convenience for every device in your home. If you haven’t considered it before, now is the perfect time to make the switch!

VPN providers at-a-glance

1. FastestVPN – Trustpilot Score: 4.8/5

Customers say: Users praise FastestVPN for its unbeatable value, particularly the lifetime subscription deal. Many find it ideal for budget-conscious users, highlighting its ad-blocking and malware protection features. However, some mention that its server network is smaller compared to bigger names, which may limit connection options.

Current pricing and offers: FastestVPN offers a lifetime plan for £29.50.

2. ExpressVPN – Trustpilot Score: 4.6/5

Customers say: Customers love ExpressVPN’s speed and reliability, especially for streaming services like Netflix and BBC iPlayer. Many find it easy to set up and appreciate its strong privacy protections. The biggest drawback mentioned is its price, which is higher than competitors, though some feel the performance justifies the cost.

Current pricing and offers: ExpressVPN offers a two-year plan for £4.04 per month, with an additional four months free.

3. CyberGhost VPN – Trustpilot Score: 4.5/5

Customers say: CyberGhost users appreciate its beginner-friendly interface and strong streaming support. Many like the 45-day money-back guarantee, giving them plenty of time to test the service. Some users note occasional connection drops, but overall, it’s seen as a reliable choice for privacy and accessibility.

Current pricing and offers: CyberGhost offers a two-year plan for £1.92 per month, which includes an 84% discount and four additional months free.

4. NordVPN – Trustpilot Score: 4.4/5 ⭐

Customers say: NordVPN is praised for its strong security features, fast speeds, and reliable connections. Users love its Double VPN feature for extra protection. However, some report occasional issues with streaming service compatibility and wish customer support was a bit more responsive.

Current pricing and offers: NordVPN offers a two-year plan at £2.59 per month, which is a 71% discount.

5. Surfshark – Trustpilot Score: 4.3/5

Customers say: Surfshark’s unlimited device connections stand out as a major selling point, especially for families. Customers love the affordability and ease of use, but some report occasional slow speeds on certain servers. Many consider it one of the best budget-friendly VPNs available.

Current pricing and offers: Surfshark offers a two-year plan for £1.69 per month, with an additional three months free.

6. ProtonVPN – Trustpilot Score: 4.2/5

Customers say: ProtonVPN is praised for its strong privacy policies and free tier, making it a great entry-level VPN for those hesitant to pay upfront. Users appreciate its transparency and open-source software. However, the limited server network and occasional speed issues are mentioned as drawbacks.

Current pricing and offers: ProtonVPN offers a two-year plan starting at £3.59 per month.

7. Private Internet Access (PIA) – Trustpilot Score: 4.0/5

Customers say: PIA’s vast server network and strong security settings are well-regarded, and users appreciate its unlimited device connections. Some, however, feel that it hasn’t evolved as quickly as competitors, and wish it had undergone a third-party security audit for extra reassurance.

Current pricing and offers: PIA offers a three-year + three-month plan for £1.67 per month, totalling £54 for the entire period.

8. GooseVPN – Trustpilot Score: 3.9/5

Customers say: Users like GooseVPN for its simplicity and unlimited device connections. It’s often recommended for beginners. However, customers mention that its smaller server network and occasional slow speeds prevent it from competing with the top-tier VPNs.

Current pricing and offers: GooseVPN offers a monthly plan at £11.50, with discounts available for longer-term subscriptions.

Each of these providers offers unique features and pricing structures. Consider your specific needs, such as the number of devices, desired server locations, and budget, to choose the best VPN service for you.