With 265 litres of storage space, and this comfy garden bench is perfect for storing away all sorts of garden goodies.

At this time of year we all want to spend more time in our outside spaces. Lounging on our garden furniture, cooking on a barbecue, or letting children make the most of garden toys.

But when it's time to put all of this stuff away, a storage solution is a very valuable thing.

You might have a shed, or a garage, but it'll only fit so much. And access isn't always easy if your outbuildings are locked.

This Keter Eden storage bench, then, is a brilliant idea for keeping gardens, balconies, or driveways tidy.

You can use it to store car washing equipment, or as somewhere for your postman to drop parcels off while you're out, or it can just be a dry space for your patio furniture cushions.

The good news is it's rarely seen this cheap.

Amazon has knocked 17% off the price, just in time for the current warm weather, and that includes free delivery. It's now down to just £108.

It needs some self-assembly, but that doesn't take long, and it's made of a durable resin, so it can stand up to all weather conditions. It even has a locking clasp.

There are two colours available, but the black and grey costs a couple of pounds more than the beige.

This is a limited-time deal, so we don't know how long it'll be available for, but it's certainly worth grabbing one before the price goes back up.

In case you need even more storage, there’s also a 17% discount on Keter’s huge Store it Out Nova shed, which is big enough to swallow up wheelie bins. It normally costs £149.99, but you can get one for £124.68 if you follow this link.

