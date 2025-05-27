Dating all the way back to the days of Strathclyde, if not further beyond, Hamilton was originally called Cadzow - before taking the name of the noble family that lorded over the town for generations.
We wanted to take a look at the most historically important buildings in the South Lanarkshire town and look at the history behind them.
1. Hamilton Mausoleum
The Hamilton Mausoleum was the resting place of the family of the Dukes of Hamilton. It was built in the grounds of the now demolished Hamilton Palace and its high stone vault holds the record for the longest echo within any man-made structure in the world, taking 15 seconds for the sound of a slammed door to fade. | Contributed
2. Low Parks Museum
The 18th-century house in Hamilton was designed by James Smith and was later used as assembly rooms. The building on Muir Street is now part of the Low Parks Museum. | Google Maps
3. Sheriff Court Buildings
The mid-19th century classical buildings used for Hamilton Sheriff Court are A-listed. | Google Maps
4. Lanark County Buildings (South Lanarkshire Council Headquarters)
