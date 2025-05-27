Buildings of Hamilton: 7 historic A-listed buildings in Hamilton and the story behind them

Here are some of the most historically significant buildings in Hamilton still standing today.

Dating all the way back to the days of Strathclyde, if not further beyond, Hamilton was originally called Cadzow - before taking the name of the noble family that lorded over the town for generations.

We wanted to take a look at the most historically important buildings in the South Lanarkshire town and look at the history behind them.

The Hamilton Mausoleum was the resting place of the family of the Dukes of Hamilton. It was built in the grounds of the now demolished Hamilton Palace and its high stone vault holds the record for the longest echo within any man-made structure in the world, taking 15 seconds for the sound of a slammed door to fade.

1. Hamilton Mausoleum

The 18th-century house in Hamilton was designed by James Smith and was later used as assembly rooms. The building on Muir Street is now part of the Low Parks Museum.

2. Low Parks Museum

The mid-19th century classical buildings used for Hamilton Sheriff Court are A-listed.

3. Sheriff Court Buildings

4. Lanark County Buildings (South Lanarkshire Council Headquarters)

