I Belong to Glasgow: 8 Glasgow places from childhood you can still visit in 2025

Childhood will evoke a lot of happy memories for Glaswegians as they remember being taken to one of Glasgow’s many parks on a sunny day for a ‘pokey hat’ or going to an old cafe for their dinner.

Not every place that featured in people’s childhood is however still standing in the city with the likes of Crossmyloof Ice Rink, Kelvin Hall Carnival and the Glasgow Zoo no longer existing.

Here are six places in Glasgow you can still visit from your childhood in 2025.

1 . Barras Market Generations of Glaswegians have flocked to the Barras Market at the weekends. You really could get anything here, but a trip wouldn't be complete without hot donuts. | Glasgow City Archives

2 . Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum You'll struggle to find a Glaswegian who hasn't placed their eyes on Salvador Dali's Christ of Saint John of the Cross painting which has been on display at museum since June 1952. It's a museum that generations of Glaswegians have been flocking to for almost 125 years. | Glasgow City Archives

3 . The University Cafe The University Cafe has welcomed generations of Glaswegians with a simple, distinctive brand of hospitality that is gloriously dated. It was first opened by Pasquale Verrechia in September 1918. His family still continue to serve the people of Glasgow till this day with Anthony Bourdain even popping in back in 2015. | University Cafe Glasgow

4 . Glasgow Botanic Gardens The Botanic Gardens has remained one of Glasgow's best known parks for decades. Many an afternoon has been spent wandering around the Kibble Palace, which houses plants from all around the world and marble statues. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography