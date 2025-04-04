Glaswegians love a holiday - and thanks to our proximity to the coast we’ve never had to travel to far to enjoy those rare sunny days.
Whether it was Millport, Troon, Largs, or elsewhere - Glasgow loves a day on the beach. While they’re not too far away, back when we were wee it felt like a million miles away - you may as well have been in Spain!
Take a look below as we look back at old pictures of sunny holidays near Glasgow.
