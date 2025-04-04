Sunny Glasgow Holidays Back in Time: 8 old photos looking back at old seaside holidays near Glasgow

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 12:24 BST

Today we’re looking back at old photographs of Glasgow seaside holidays

Glaswegians love a holiday - and thanks to our proximity to the coast we’ve never had to travel to far to enjoy those rare sunny days.

Whether it was Millport, Troon, Largs, or elsewhere - Glasgow loves a day on the beach. While they’re not too far away, back when we were wee it felt like a million miles away - you may as well have been in Spain!

Take a look below as we look back at old pictures of sunny holidays near Glasgow.

Children fishing during the Glasgow Fair Holidays in 1956.

1. Glasgow Fair Fortnight

Children fishing during the Glasgow Fair Holidays in 1956. Photo: TSPL

Ayr beach during the Glasgow Fair in 1955.

2. Glasgow Fair Fortnight

Ayr beach during the Glasgow Fair in 1955. Photo: TSPL

3. Troon Beach

Ayrshire Libraries

The Aberdeen fun fair during the Glasgow Fair holiday in 1954.

4. Glasgow Fair Fortnight

The Aberdeen fun fair during the Glasgow Fair holiday in 1954. Photo: TSPL

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowHolidays
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice