Argyle Street: 8 retro photos of Argyle Street as first major overhaul since the 1970s gets set to begin

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Jul 2025, 23:15 BST

A step back in time on Argyle Street which is set to undergo major changes if plans are approved.

Argyle Street has been a central spot for shopping in Glasgow for generations with the street having undergone several changes over the decades.

Preparations are underway for the transformation and renewal of one of Glasgow’s main thoroughfares which will be the biggest overhaul of the area for over 50 years. The Argyle Street East Avenue will make the stretch from Glasgow Cross to Central Station more attractive to residents, visitors and investors and include widening pavements, new green areas and better public spaces.

GlasgowWorld’s newsletter, the latest Glasgow news and culture - sign up today.

Have a look at these eight retro pictures of the famous Glasgow street.

You could find Arnotts on Jamaica Street and Argyle Street in Glasgow with the department store being pictured here on a busy Argyle Street back in 1977. The store closed its doors in 1994.

1. Arnotts

You could find Arnotts on Jamaica Street and Argyle Street in Glasgow with the department store being pictured here on a busy Argyle Street back in 1977. The store closed its doors in 1994. | Ole Holbech

Looking down Argyle Street in the 1960s.

2. Argyle Street (1960s)

Looking down Argyle Street in the 1960s. | Jim Campbell

A busy Argyle Street in the late 1980s in Glasgow as shoppers go along the street.

3. Argyle Street

A busy Argyle Street in the late 1980s in Glasgow as shoppers go along the street. Photo: ALLAN MILLIGAN

A look along Argyle Street under the Hielenman's Umbrella captured by the British Transport Commission.

4. Argyle Street

A look along Argyle Street under the Hielenman's Umbrella captured by the British Transport Commission. | British Transport Commission

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowPeople
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice