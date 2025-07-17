Argyle Street has been a central spot for shopping in Glasgow for generations with the street having undergone several changes over the decades.

Preparations are underway for the transformation and renewal of one of Glasgow’s main thoroughfares which will be the biggest overhaul of the area for over 50 years. The Argyle Street East Avenue will make the stretch from Glasgow Cross to Central Station more attractive to residents, visitors and investors and include widening pavements, new green areas and better public spaces.