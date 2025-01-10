In those 574 years, the University of Glasgow has made some incredible discoveries, brought up some incredibly influential Scots, and generally had a massive impact on world history.
The ancient university is so revered for a reason - it’s known the world over for its influence across many important fields from science to medicine to engineering and everything in between.
Today we wanted to look back at just a few of the most important inventions from Glasgow’s oldest university.
1. Glasgow Coma Scale
Graham Teasdale and Bryan Jennett's Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) is used in hospitals all over the world to provide a quick and reliable assessment of the conscious state of a patient with a suspected brain injury. | Contributed Photo: s
2. Glasgow Outcome Scale
Bryan Jennett and Michael Bond's Glasgow Outcome Scale (GOS) is the most widely used scale for assessing patient outcome after a serious head injury. | Getty Images
3. Establishing the Royal Air Force
David Henderson, Father of the Royal Air Force, is one of the most under-estimated British soldiers of the World War 1914-1918 and former University of Glasgow student. He made fundamental contributions in two areas - military intelligence and military aviation. | Royal Navy
4. Inventing the Television
The first working television system was demonstrated by John Logie Baird on the 26th of January 1926, who came to the University of Glasgow in October 1914, aged 26. The first working television system was demonstrated by John Logie Baird on the 26th January 1926. He transmitted the world's first long-distance television pictures to the Glasgow Grand Central hotel the following year. | Getty Images
