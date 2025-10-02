Growing Up In Glasgow: 9 atmospheric pictures of life growing up in 1970s Glasgow

Declan McConville
Published 2nd Oct 2025

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 14:25 BST

Old photographs showing what it was like to grow up in 1970s Glasgow

The seventies was a defining decade for Glasgow as the city was totally transformed as many Glaswegians moved out of inner city slums into new housing estates on the outskirts of the city.

It was a decade that saw Richard Nixon become the only US President in history to resign from his position following the Watergate scandal, films such as The Godfather, Star Wars and Grease appeared on screens for the first time, Billy Connolly rose to prominence and the UK faced political unrest as Margaret Thatcher came to power in 1979.

Glasgow was a hub for live music with many legendary bands appearing at Green’s Playhouse which was renamed The Apollo in September 1973. Hampden Park also once again played host to a European Cup final with Bayern Munich facing Saint-Etienne in the showpiece event in 1976.

Here are nine old photos of what it was like growing up in Glasgow during the 1970s.

Children on the roundabout at Maxwell Park in 1974.

1. Maxwell Park 1974

Children on the roundabout at Maxwell Park in 1974. | Eric Watt (© CSG CIC Glasgow Museums and Libraries Collections)