I can't believe how much Finnieston has changed: 9 cracking old photos of Finnieston over the past 130 years

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 13th May 2025, 15:03 BST

A step back in time in Finnieston which has undergone significant changes over the past 130 years.

Finnieston is a bustling area that is home to the city’s largest event spaces as well as a great range of bars and restaurants that makes it one of Glasgow’s most exciting neighbourhoods.

There have been dramatic changes to the neighbourhood over the years with the area on the banks of the River Clyde being transformed having suffered from deindustrialisation.

It is now a modern area that is one of the best spots to head to in Glasgow which still has plenty of features from the past with the Finneston Crane still dominating the skyline.

The Finnieston loop pictured in 1959.

1. Finnieston Loop

The Finnieston loop pictured in 1959. | Morton Books

The Finnieston Crane is a recognisable feature of Glasgow with it being pictured here in 1955. It has been retained as part of the city’s shipbuilding heritage.

2. Finnieston Crane

The Finnieston Crane is a recognisable feature of Glasgow with it being pictured here in 1955. It has been retained as part of the city’s shipbuilding heritage. | Virtual Mitchell

St Vincent Crescent pictured in 1959.

3. St Vincent Crescent

St Vincent Crescent pictured in 1959. | Glasgow City Archives

If you have visited the OVO Hydro or SEC you will have noticed two large dome structures that were built in the late 18th century linking Finnieston to Govan, giving access to horse-drawn vehicles and pedestrians with traffic being visible here in 1896.

4. Harbour Tunnel rotunda

If you have visited the OVO Hydro or SEC you will have noticed two large dome structures that were built in the late 18th century linking Finnieston to Govan, giving access to horse-drawn vehicles and pedestrians with traffic being visible here in 1896. | Virtual Mitchell

