Finnieston is a bustling area that is home to the city’s largest event spaces as well as a great range of bars and restaurants that makes it one of Glasgow’s most exciting neighbourhoods.

There have been dramatic changes to the neighbourhood over the years with the area on the banks of the River Clyde being transformed having suffered from deindustrialisation.

It is now a modern area that is one of the best spots to head to in Glasgow which still has plenty of features from the past with the Finneston Crane still dominating the skyline.

1 . Finnieston Loop The Finnieston loop pictured in 1959. | Morton Books

2 . Finnieston Crane The Finnieston Crane is a recognisable feature of Glasgow with it being pictured here in 1955. It has been retained as part of the city’s shipbuilding heritage. | Virtual Mitchell

3 . St Vincent Crescent St Vincent Crescent pictured in 1959. | Glasgow City Archives