Glasgow in 1905: 8 old pictures looking back at Glasgow 120 years ago

Today we’re travelling back to see Glasgow as it was in 1905 - 120 years ago - through 8 old pictures.
1905 was a big year for Glasgow, the city had finally found its feet and was a worldwide centre for shipbuilding. The Clyde was still buzzing and the tenements across the city were filled with all kinds of new inhabitants, both the Irish and Highlander population had settled and found their feet by the early 20th century establishing a strong community across Glasgow.
Major events to transpire in Glasgow in 1905 include:
- The Scottish writer Neil Munro began publishing his famous Vital Sparks stories in the Glasgow Evening News.
- 39 men are killed in a fire at a model lodging house on Watson Street.
Take a look below as we explore Glasgow in 1905.
1. Great Western Road (1905)
A snapshot of Great Western Road in 1905. | Glasgow City Archives
2. Caledonian Railway Bridge (1905)
The first incarnation of the Caledonian Railway Bridge was first constructed in 1878, and the bridge as we know it was built around 1905 to coincide with the expansion of Glasgow Central Station. At the time of its opening, it was believed to be the widest railway bridge in existence. | Glasgow City Archive
3. Sauchiehall Street 1905
Looking east along from Charing Cross on Sauchiehall Street in 1905 as horse and carts go along the bustling Glasgow street in the days before the motorway. | Glasgow City Archives
4. Maryhill library
Marhill Library was opened in 1905 being one of the twelve libraries constructed with Andrew Carnegie’s gift of £100,000 to the city of Glasgow in 1901. | Glasgow City Archives