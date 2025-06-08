Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street has seen a number of changes in recent years with a number of high-profile brands disappearing.
Sauchiehall Street was once at the beating heart of Glasgow, but with so many changes over the years a number of shops, restaurants and gig venues are still badly missed.
Here’s a look back at some of Sauchiehall Street’s places we wish we still had around.
1. BHS
The site of BHS on Sauchiehall Street still remains empty even though there has been redevelopment plans for the store submitted. All 16 BHS stores in Scotland closed in 2016 when the company went out of business. | Glasgow City Archives
2. Dino Ferrari’s
Dino’s on Sauchiehall Street was undoubtedly a Glasgow institution which served hundreds of thousands of customers for almost 50 years. The popular Italian restaurant closed in 2014. Dino’s was named after its original proprietor, Mr Dino Baldi, who began serving pizza and pasta on Buchanan Street in 1966. | The Scotsman
3. Tiffany's
Tiffany's on Sauchiehall Street was the venue for some of the biggest bands like U2 and The Specials in its day. We would of loved to have went to a gig here. | Urban Glasgow
4. Watt Brothers
Watt Brothers on the corner of Sauchiehall Street and Hope Street was one of the streets most popular shops for many years. The business closed in 2019 after trading on Sauchiehall Street since 1915. | Watt Brothers
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.