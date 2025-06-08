Lost Sauchiehall Street: 9 shops, restaurants and nightclubs we wish we still had on Sauchiehall Street

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Jun 2025, 13:13 BST

These are the shops, restaurants, nightclubs and concert venues we miss the most from Sauchiehall Street that we wish were still around.

Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street has seen a number of changes in recent years with a number of high-profile brands disappearing.

Sauchiehall Street was once at the beating heart of Glasgow, but with so many changes over the years a number of shops, restaurants and gig venues are still badly missed.

Our wee GlasgowWorld newsletter - Glasgow news, sport and culture - sign up here.

Here’s a look back at some of Sauchiehall Street’s places we wish we still had around.

The site of BHS on Sauchiehall Street still remains empty even though there has been redevelopment plans for the store submitted. All 16 BHS stores in Scotland closed in 2016 when the company went out of business.

1. BHS

The site of BHS on Sauchiehall Street still remains empty even though there has been redevelopment plans for the store submitted. All 16 BHS stores in Scotland closed in 2016 when the company went out of business. | Glasgow City Archives

Dino’s on Sauchiehall Street was undoubtedly a Glasgow institution which served hundreds of thousands of customers for almost 50 years. The popular Italian restaurant closed in 2014. Dino’s was named after its original proprietor, Mr Dino Baldi, who began serving pizza and pasta on Buchanan Street in 1966.

2. Dino Ferrari’s

Dino’s on Sauchiehall Street was undoubtedly a Glasgow institution which served hundreds of thousands of customers for almost 50 years. The popular Italian restaurant closed in 2014. Dino’s was named after its original proprietor, Mr Dino Baldi, who began serving pizza and pasta on Buchanan Street in 1966. | The Scotsman

Tiffany's on Sauchiehall Street was the venue for some of the biggest bands like U2 and The Specials in its day. We would of loved to have went to a gig here.

3. Tiffany's

Tiffany's on Sauchiehall Street was the venue for some of the biggest bands like U2 and The Specials in its day. We would of loved to have went to a gig here. | Urban Glasgow

Watt Brothers on the corner of Sauchiehall Street and Hope Street was one of the streets most popular shops for many years. The business closed in 2019 after trading on Sauchiehall Street since 1915.

4. Watt Brothers

Watt Brothers on the corner of Sauchiehall Street and Hope Street was one of the streets most popular shops for many years. The business closed in 2019 after trading on Sauchiehall Street since 1915. | Watt Brothers

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowRestaurantsNightclubs
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice