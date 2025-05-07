90s Glasgow: 8 lost pubs and clubs of Glasgow that remind Glaswegians of the 1990s

Glasgow was the place to be in the 90s - not that it’s still not the best city in Scotland in the 2020’s - but the city really was alive in the 90s.

Clubs were bouncing, the hospitality scene was buzzing - there was a real liveliness to the city that’s never really been matched since.

That’s why today we’re looking back at some of our favourite old pubs and clubs from the 90s.

Did we miss out your favourite? Be sure to let us know in the comments.

1 . Bar 10 Bar 10 opened up on Mitchell Lane back in 1991 as Scotland's first style bar. The bar was designed by British interior designer Ben Kelly who was also responsible for designing Manchester's Hacienda nightclub. | Bar 10

2 . Archaos Archaos on Queen Street was the place to be in the 90s - hosting many footballers and celebrities of the day. | Contributed

3 . Cleopatra's Cleopatra's, or Clatty Pats as it was known, was a favourite of many a generation of Glaswegian. Known in the era as the place everyone said they never wanted to go to, but invariably ended up at anyway. | The Scotsman

4 . The Arches The Arches were an institution in and of itself back in the day - many Glaswegians will remember waking up after a night at The Arches with a sore jaw and a massive hangover prior to its closure in 2015 | One More Tune DJs