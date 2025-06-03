For over 200 years a boat service has ferried Glaswegians across the Clyde between Renfrew and Yoker, and now this will no longer be the case following the opening of the Renfrew-Yoker bridge on May 9 - making the final regular ferry service on the Clyde now obsolete in 2025.

The Renfrew Ferry in recent years did not receive any funding from Glasgow City Council or the Scottish Government, and subsisted entirely off of passenger fares, and now with reduced passenger numbers following the opening of the Renfrew Bridge it is no longer a viable service.

This news disappointed many locals, who have fond memories of the short crossing over the Clyde from years gone by. Though by many it was seen as inevitable following the announcement of the construction of the Renfrew bridge, it still stung all the same.

Writing to the Renfrew Ferry Twitter on Saturday May 31, the people behind the service wrote: “Hi folks you have probably been expecting this message. The ferry is closing effective immediately. Since the bridge opened the passenger numbers have gone down and this past week dropped to a level that it is no longer viable to keep running.

“We didn’t get funding but only passenger fares kept us going. A huge thank you from us to all of you that used the ferry some of you every day. Many became personal friends. Yes the bridge is a real pain when it’s unavailable sometimes for hours but that’s just swinging bridge life and those of us that live locally will get used to it.

“So goodbye for on all the Renfrew to Yoker staff it certainly is the end of an era, we will see you around!”

We wanted to wave farewell to the Renfrew Ferry - and we could think of no better way than to share some old images of the trusty old boat over the years.

1 . The Renfrew to Yoker ferry has crossed The Clyde for the last time. PIC: Donald Stirling. The Renfrew to Yoker ferry has crossed The Clyde for the last time. PIC: Donald Stirling. | Donald Stirling Photo: Donald Stirling

2 . Renfrew Ferry (1910) The Renfrew Ferry at the terminal in 1910. | Virtual Mitchell

3 . Renfrew Ferry The Renfrew Ferry docked by the old Ferry Inn | Renfrew Ferry

4 . Renfrew to Yoker A picture of the Renfrew to Yoker Ferry terminal back in the 1980s - from the Peter Degnan Street Photography archive. | Peter Degnan