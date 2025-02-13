Glasgow’s Old Fruitmarket in 2025 is a stunning venue in Glasgow’s Merchant City - but back in the day it was host to a bustling marketplace that brought in people from all over the city.

Before the days of the supermarket, families would often have to traipse into the markets to get all of their sundries, groceries and other provisions for the week. This was a massive part of Glaswgian culture for generations - something that’s a bit lost in the modern day.

For traders, the markets meant early mornings and busy afternoons hawking your wares to any and all the customers you could get. The Old Fruitmarket differed from the likes of the Barras - which historically dealt in more obscure, sometimes not all that legal goods - as it mostly sold farm produce like cheese, flowers, and of course, fruit.

Every corner of the city had its own market, with the likes of Paddy’s Market, The Barras, The Old Fruitmarket, and Blochairn to name just a few.

The Old Fruitmarkets were part of an old complex designed by John Carrick in 1882 - though the grand hall wasn’t opened until 1841. What we now know as the City Halls were the first suitable concert venue for the orchestras in the city of Glasgow - and also hosted speakers like Charles Dickens when they came to the city.

Directly adjoined to this grand hall was the Old Fruitmarket, the market complex of which used to extend further north into the current car parking space, though this section was demolished in the 80s.

The market ran all the way into the 70s, until it was discontinued. Though it still saw semi-frequent use for jazz and folk music events - fitting given that Celtic Connections and alternative music events continue to play at the Old Fruitmarket to this day.

The pictures below were mostly (unless stated otherwise) taken by one Professor John R Hume, an economic and industrial historian at the University of Strathclyde.

They are available to view on the new Historic Environment Scotland website, trove.scot, which allows Scots to see thousands of old pictures of Glasgow through the ages. Click here to take a look.

