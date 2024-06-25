Anniesland back in time: 8 old pictures telling the history of Anniesland

This is the history of Anniesland in 8 old pictures.

Today we’re exploring the history on Anniesland through some old archival images.

Anniesland was originally a farm owned by the Jordanhill estate, but as Glasgow made its money from trade in the merchant era, the area was bought over by Glasgow bit by bit as the city experienced a boom in population (and money) from heavy industry in the Victorian era. Pictures are supplied from the Virtual Mitchell, an open-access archive of old images of Glasgow from across the ages, you can browse thousands of old images of Glasgow by clicking here.

Take a look below as we explore the history of Anniesland in 8 old pictures.

1. Anniesland Cross (1907)

2. Anniesland home (1956)

3. Anniesland Road (1920)

4. Vogue Cinema (1956)

