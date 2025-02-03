Argyle Street is one of Glasgow’s best known streets which has saw a lot of changes over the years.

Shops which we used to flock to at weekends are no longer part of city life, but there is some welcome news as Japanese fashion brand UNIQLO will open a landmark store on Argyle Street this year.

We wanted to take a look back at the shops on Argyle Street we miss the most with there being retailers on the list that will likely still hold a dear place in your heart.

1 . Arnotts You could find Arnotts on Jamaica Street and Argyle Street in Glasgow with the department store being pictured here on a busy Argyle Street back in 1977. The store closed its doors in 1994. | Ole Holbech © oleholbech.dk

2 . Lewis's Lewis's department store was a mainstay on Argyle Street for decades with many Glaswegians having fond memories of climbing the stairs at Lewis's and waiting in a long queue to meet Santa Claus at Christmas time. The windows at Lewis's were an absolute draw for everyone. Photo: TSPL

3 . What Every Woman Wants Thousands of Glaswegians passed through the doors of What Every Woman Wants on Argyle Street. The store was closed in 2003 following a period of administration with the flagship store being demolished in November 2019. | DENIS

4 . Littlewoods The Argyle Street store was Littlewoods first in Scotland and opened in August 1960. Glaswegians have fond memories of visiting the cafe in the store. | Supplied