‘Art Deco Scotland: Design and Architecture in the Jazz Age’, a new book exploring the history of Scottish Art Deco architecture and design, is being published by Historic Environment Scotland (HES) today (Thursday 10 April).

Art Deco is a design style infused with glamour and energy, aiming to create sleek and anti-traditional elegance that symbolized wealth and sophistication. Emerging from the smart metropolises of Paris and New York in the 1920s, its impact quickly spread beyond these cities.

2025 marks the centenary of the Exposition Internationale des Arts Décoratifs et Industriels Modernes in Paris, the international exhibition that inspired and gave a name to the Art Deco style. In the inter-war era, Art Deco spread widely across Scotland as architects and designers incorporated its sleek and forward-looking elegance – symbolising aspiration and sophistication – into fashionable villas and luxury ocean liners, everyday objects, and spaces such as shops, lidos, cafes and cinemas.

In ‘Art Deco Scotland’, Bruce Peter explores the variety of Art Deco architecture and design across the country, including iconic structures such as Glasgow’s Kelvin Court, the former Beresford Hotel, Glasgow School of Art and the Paramount Cinema.

Bruce Peter, Professor of Design History in the Glasgow School of Art's School of Design and author of ‘Art Deco Scotland’, said: “Scotland had – and still has – a remarkable variety of Art Deco buildings. They add character to city streets and local communities from Peterhead to Stranraer, Inverness to Kelso. Scotland also excelled in the making of Art Deco furniture and textiles, while Clyde-built passenger liners included the world’s biggest, fastest and most glamorous examples.”

Neil Gregory, Head of Outreach at HES, said:“It’s been a fantastic journey working with Bruce Peter on this book and I’m thrilled to see it hitting bookstore shelves. ‘Art Deco Scotland’ brings together history, design and a great collection of archive imagery, all whilst shining a spotlight on a fascinating part of Scotland’s 20th century heritage.”

‘Art Deco Scotland: Design and Architecture in the Jazz Age’ is available to purchase on Stor.scot and in all good bookshops. £30 RRP.

1 . Glasgow School of Art Glasgow School of Art, Charles Rennie Mackintosh, 1909. | Historic Environment Scotland

2 . Scotland Pavilion Scotland Pavilion, Empire Exhibition, Glasgow. Thomas S Tait of Sir John Burnet, Tait & Lorne, 1938 | Courtesy of Ian Johnston

3 . Kelvin Court Kelvin Court, Great Western Road, Glasgow. James Newton Fatkin, 1938. | Historic Environment Scotland Photo: Historic Environment Scotland