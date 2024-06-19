Bridgeton is one of Glasgow’s most historic and proud districts in the East End - it boasts a storied history, well worth exploring.

Like many small towns along the River Clyde, Bridgeton started out as a small weaving village in 1705 - historically it was part of Lanarkshire, until the expansion of industrial Glasgow during the Victorian era swallowed up the town in 1846, making it part of Glasgow’s East End.

Bridgeton earned its name through the construction of the Rutherglen bridge which was put in place in 1776, making the area become known as ‘Bridge Town’, or Brig toun in Scots, eventually becoming Bridgeton, as we know it today.

The town turned East End Glasgow district has nurtured many of the cities famous faces, such as boxer Jim Watt, Frankie Miller, Barras founder Maggie McIver, David Hayman, and Jim Diamond.

Take a look below as we explore the history of Bridgeton in 10 pictures.

1 . Sweetmeat Automatic Delivery Co, c.1900 The Sweetmeat Automatic Delivery Co works, circa 1900 | Virtual Mitchell

2 . Bridgeton Umbrella (1895) A busy day around the Bridgeton Umbrella, a Victorian cast iron structure covering the centre of Bridgeton Cross. | Getty Images

3 . Women at work, c.1900 Women at work in the Sweetmeat Automatic Delivery Co. around the start of the 20th century. | Contributed

4 . Greenhead Baths, 1961 The old Greenhead Baths in Bridgeton in 1961 | Contributed