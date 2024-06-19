Bridgeton is one of Glasgow’s most historic and proud districts in the East End - it boasts a storied history, well worth exploring.
Like many small towns along the River Clyde, Bridgeton started out as a small weaving village in 1705 - historically it was part of Lanarkshire, until the expansion of industrial Glasgow during the Victorian era swallowed up the town in 1846, making it part of Glasgow’s East End.
Bridgeton earned its name through the construction of the Rutherglen bridge which was put in place in 1776, making the area become known as ‘Bridge Town’, or Brig toun in Scots, eventually becoming Bridgeton, as we know it today.
The town turned East End Glasgow district has nurtured many of the cities famous faces, such as boxer Jim Watt, Frankie Miller, Barras founder Maggie McIver, David Hayman, and Jim Diamond.
Take a look below as we explore the history of Bridgeton in 10 pictures.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.