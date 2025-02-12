Brutalist Glasgow: The story of the Savoy Centre in 6 pictures

This is the story of the Savoy Centre and how it came to be in Glasgow City Centre

The Savoy Centre is many things to many people - a market, a food hall, a workplace, a nightclub, a big old ugly concrete box of a building slap bang in the middle of Sauchiehall Street - it’s a very versatile old horse.

Whatever it is to you, it’s undeniable that it is one striking piece of architecture. It’s one of few examples here in Glasgow of brutalist architecture, a type of design characterised by exposed concrete, monochrome colour palates, and sharp angular geometric shapes.

Other examples of brutalist buildings in Glasgow include several University of Glasgow buildings, the Bourdon Street building at Glasgow School of Art, and the BOAC building on Buchanan Street - though none compare to the sheer brutality of the Savoy Centre.

Beginning its life in the 70s, designed and constructed between 1972 and 1979 by Glasgow firm Gavin Paterson & Sons. It was an odd decision to chose the Brutalist style for its design, as by the 70s it was already falling out of style after enjoying a brief period of prominence in the 50s and 60s.

The Savoy Centre rose from the ashes of an old theatre turned dance hall which erupted into flames one evening - no great loss as the building was already in the process of being demolished.

The Savoy can be broken into 3 distinct parts - a ground floor market, an 11-storey office block, and basement nightclub. The club is one of the oldest (and most infamous) in Glasgow, opening its doors for the first time in 1975 - meaning it turns 50 years old this year! It’s also one of the only accessible nightclubs in the city, given its accessed by an elevator.

The Centre has been host to generations of clubbers, office workers, and market traders - whatever people think of the actual design of the building, it’s a treasured part of Glaswegian history and culture.

Take a look below at some old pictures we’ve sourced of the Savoy Centre over the years.