Buchanan Galleries: A look back at the Glasgow shopping centre through the years in 14 pictures
Buchanan Galleries has been at the heart of city centre shopping for over 20 years with the shopping centre opening its doors at the end of March 1999.
Construction began at the top of Buchanan Street on the centre in February 1996 to create Scotland’s largest shopping scheme which included up to 80 shop units as well as parking spaces for 2,000 cars.
There are currently plans to demolish Buchanan Galleries, with works set to begin in 2024 with 2027 being given as the proposed completion date.
