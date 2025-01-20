Gates of Glasgow: The 12 original entrances to ancient Glasgow

It can be easy to forget that Glasgow is an ancient city - much of the city has been built up in the last 200 or so years, which is evident in all of the stunning Victorian architecture around our city centre.

The original heart of medieval Glasgow was of course Cathedral, which every street in the city eventually cobwebbed out of. As Glasgow celebrates its 850th anniversary this year, we wanted to look back at the 12 original gates of Glasgow, which served as the entrances to our city in ancient times.

These gates, or ports as they were called in early history, served as entrances to Glasgow. Though Glasgow didn’t have any walls, anyone coming into the city via the main streets - be they travellers, pilgrims, or merchants - had to travel through these gates.

The gates were under the charge of dedicated keepers and during times of danger - be it militarily or in the case of diseases when the city had to quarantine - were closed at night.

Many of these old gates still exist if only in name - Gallowgate, Drygate, Bridgegate - though others have been lost to time. These old gates formed the boundaries of ancient Glasgow. The gates mentioned below were all in place from around 1400-1600 - albeit some were moved in this period.

While it is entirely possible that other gates existed either prior to or after this time period, these are the gates that we have the most evidence of existing at one point or another.

When looking this far back in history, things get a bit muddled, as records of the burgh were not preserved prior to 1573.

If you’re interested in finding out more about these original gates of Glasgow, read this journal article from the Scottish Burgh Records Society in 1897.

Take a look below as we catalogue the 12 original gates of Glasgow, and where they could be found.

Given how ancient these gates were, there are not existing photographs of them, though we’ve tried where able to use old photos of the areas where they could be found for illustrative purposes.

1 . Bridgegate The original Bridgegate could be found near the Water Port and was the main entrance to Glasgow from the South in ancient times. | Virtual Mitchell

2 . Saltmarket Port Saltmarket Port, also known as South port, Porta inferior, and Nether Barras-yett at different points in history, was the main point of access to Glasgow from the south. It was found originally found at the foot of Saltmarket, but was moved in 1644 to be nearer the Clyde. It was at this time called the 'Salt mercat port' according to minutes from a council meeting. | Getty Images

3 . Stable Green & Castle Port The Stable Green Port, and another gate called the Castle Yett Port, were found at either end of the old Bishop's Castle, just South West of the Cathedral which still stands today. | Mitchell Library