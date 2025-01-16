Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nearly 100 years ago, Glasgow’s rubbish was collected by electric powered vehicles that silently patrolled the streets of the city for 40 years

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The term ‘ghost trains’ may bring to mind translucent apparitions appearing at midnight on long-abandoned railway lines, but here in Glasgow it refers to something entirely different.

The old ghost trains of Glasgow weren’t trains at all, but battery-powered dust carts (or bin lorries) that used to pick up rubbish across Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were called ghost trains because they were near silent, creeping along the streets of Glasgow in the very early morning or even through the late night making their collections.

Brought into service in 1928, they were a really efficient (and clean) way of keeping rubbish collection. Supposedly powered by burning rubbish at old power facility in Govan between Craigton Road and Helen Street, roughly the site of where the ASDA is today.

A ghost train at the facility in Govan - where energy generated from incinerating rubbish was used to power the electric bin lorries. | Virtual Mitchell

The incineration of rubbish made enough energy to power the batteries batteries of the old ghost trains, and enough black smoke from the chimney that is visible from all across the city. A pretty novel idea for the idea which was as cost-effective as it was ecologically sound - nearly 100 years before COP26 came to town.

They were by no means fast, far from the electric vehicles like TESLA we know today, but these proto-cybertrucks were fast enough for the job of rubbish collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They weren’t the only green means of transport employed by the Glasgow Corporation (the former title for Glasgow City Council) at the time either. All the milkmen used carts that were powered by electricity, and of course the sorely missed trams and trolley buses that used to line the streets of Glasgow.

The midden men from the cleansing department would alight from the ghost-truck and clear out the rubbish from the back closes of tenements onto large baskets they carried on their backs before offloading it into the truck before making their next stop - all by the light of a torch attached to their bunnet.

A member of the cleansing department offloads rubbish from his basket taken from a 'midden' from the back courts of Glasgow onto a ghost train. | Virtual Mitchell

Efficient, silent and maybe even a little bit creepy, no doubt leading to the term of ghost train that Glaswegians granted the vehicle.

They remained in service all the way up until 1968 after 40 years of service working two shifts a day. A proud part of Glaswegian history that shows just how technologically adapt and forward thinking we were as a city. It really is a concept that we wouldn’t mind seeing in modern day Glasgow.