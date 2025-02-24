Glasgow 850: 14 things every Glaswegian should know about Glasgow City Chambers

The headquarters of successive councils since 1889, Glasgow City Chambers looms large over the eastern side of George Square. Public tours are conducted twice a day.
Its marble staircase is reputed to be the biggest of its kind in the world and has featured in films as a stand in for the Kremlin and the Vatican. The Banqueting Hall is where figures including President Ulysses S Grant, Marie Curie, Nelson Mandela and Sir Alex Ferguson were given the Freedom of the City.
The walls are decorated with murals showing some of the history of the city. The artists were from the Glasgow School including Sir John Lavery, Alexander Roche and George Henry.
Here is a tour around the historic Glasgow city centre building.
1. Glasgow City Chambers (1883)
The foundation stone of Glasgow City Chambers was laid in October 1883. | Glasgow City Archive
2. Glasgow City Chambers (1883)
An alternative view of the preparations in place for the Glasgow City Chambers foundation stone to be laid. | Glasgow City Archives
3. Glasgow City Chambers (1885)
A view of Glasgow City Chambers in 1885 with construction having begun on the building a few years previous. | Glasgow City Archives
4. Glasgow City Chambers (1900)
The Municipal Buildings in George Square, central Glasgow. Glasgow’s City Chambers are built in Italian Renaissance style and were opened by Queen Victoria in 1888. The statue on top of the column is Scottish writer Walter Scott (1771 - 1832) and the square also has statues of Queen Victoria, Prince Albert and Robert Burns. | (Photo by London Stereoscopic Company/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
