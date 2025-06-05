Glasgow was officially granted burgh status 850 years ago - in honour of that fact we’ve put together this list of the most important years in Glaswegian history.

Narrowing it down to just 35 years was a difficult process. So if you believe we’ve missed out any years of particular historical importance, be sure to let us know in the comments.

To select specific years we looked at the importance of events in said year - many of which were turning points in Glasgow - that had long lasting effects that defined the city as it is today. Other years feature as milestones - for example dates in which the population peaked, or other years in which there is evidence of new things like trade or industry being established within Glasgow.

Glasgow is a city that is marked with periods of prosperity and austerity in equal measure. It’s a city that has come to be defined by class struggle. A city that is as friendly as it is rough and tumble.

These are 35 of the most important years in Glaswegian history. These are the years that made Glasgow.

1 . 543: Foundation of Glasgow It was this year it was claimed that St Mungo founded Glasgow's first monastic church, long before the establishment of the cathedral proper. | Contributed

2 . 1118: Construction of a new cathedral At this time, Glasgow had been established as a farming village - boasting a monastic church and water mill. The church had been given temporary cathedral status thanks to the power and reach of their bishops, but this year marked the construction of the cathedral proper. | Contributed

3 . Circa. 1150: The Glasgow Fair is established It was in this year that the 8-day long Glasgow Fair was established - a tradition that runs to this day. Photo: TSPL

4 . C.1175: Glasgow becomes a burgh William the Lion establishes Glasgow as 'an episcopal burgh of barony' - granting Bishop Jocelyn the charter. | Contributed