Glasgow 850: 6 pictures from 1992 showing the changing face of Glasgow's Sauchiehall Street

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Feb 2025, 11:54 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 15:54 BST

Here are six photos showing Sauchiehall Street back in 1992.

Glasgow 850 is about the past, present and future of the city, particularly change and achievements over the last 50 years and what comes next in the decades ahead.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has recently launched trove.scot, its new digital portal of information on the historic environment. Users in Glasgow can now delve into the heritage on their doorstep with the platform, which brings together HES’s unique and diverse collections of information in one convenient place.

We took a step back in time on to Sauchiehall Street and were transported back over 30 years ago until 1992.

1. Sauchiehall Street (1992)

© RCAHMS

2. Sauchiehall Street (1992)

© RCAHMS

137 - 143 Sauchiehall Street.

3. Sauchiehall Street (1992)

137 - 143 Sauchiehall Street. | © Crown Copyright: HES

A view down Sauchiehall Street from the Royal Concert Hall steps in 1992.

4. Sauchiehall Street (1992)

A view down Sauchiehall Street from the Royal Concert Hall steps in 1992. | © RCAHMS

