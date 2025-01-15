Glasgow 850: 8 pictures showing the history and heritage of Glasgow's Buchanan Street

Glasgow 850 is about the past, present and future of the city, particularly change and achievements over the last 50 years and what comes next in the decades ahead.

We wanted to celebrate that history by putting together a selection of old photographs taken around Buchanan Street over the years which includes notable buildings and landmarks.

Here are eight old photographs showing the changing face of Buchanan Street.

1 . Buchanan Street (1990) 1990 was a special year for the city as Glasgow was declared European City of Culture. Here you can see the construction of the Royal Concert Hall which was later opened in October. Photo: TSPL

2 . Buchanan Street (1996) George Wylie’s sculpture the Big Safety Pin was unveiled in Buchanan Street in 1996. It was permanently moved to Rottenrow Gardens in 2004. Photo: TSPL

3 . Buchanan Street (1966) A view of Buchanan Street back in 1966. | Glasgow City Archives

4 . Buchanan Street (1974) A view up Buchanan Street back in 1974. | Glasgow City Archives