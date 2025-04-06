Glasgow’s West End is full of beautiful architecture spanning across loads of different styles and eras, truly it represents some of the best design in Scotland.

Though today we wanted to recognise the architecture that isn’t always pointed out by tourists or visitors to the West End, we wanted to look beyond just the University of Glasgow, as striking and impressive as it may be.

The area wasn't always as trendy as this with the bustling Ashton Lane just off Byres Road being an example of the transformation which has taken place in the west as the lane was home to Victorian stables, mews buildings and small workshops a century ago which is drastically different from the trendy area it is today.

All the buildings you’ll see below are A-listed, meaning they are protected by Historic Environment Scotland due to their architectural and historic importance.

The opulent and grand buildings we’ve come to expect of the West End has its origins in Glasgow’s trade era - when we made our fortune from the triangular trade over the Atlantic. The wealthy merchants commissioned the best architects of the time to build their homes on the terraces we know today as the city centre had already began to become more and more industrial.

Take a look below as we explore six of the most underappreciated and underrated buildings and architecture in Glasgow’s West End.

1 . Wellington Parish Church Designed by architect Thomas Lennox Watson and built between 1883 and 1884, it has a stunning neoclassical portico, complete with a row of Corinthian columns in the style of an ancient Graecian temple. | Contributed

2 . Trinity College Formerly called the Glasgow College, Trinity Collegewas established in 1856 thanks to local funds. It's an incredibly prominent building in Glasgow's skyline, thanks to its 3 towers, but it is seldom appreciated. Photo: Twitter @jonsamuelhood

3 . Kelvinbridge Kelvinbridge is obviously very prominent in the West End, but the architecture isn't particularly appreciated. It's actually called the Great Western Bridge, but we couldn't tell you anyone who knows that fact other than Google. The bridge is a Victorian cast-iron arch structure and is 60 ft wide. The bridge is decorated with the Arms of Glasgow and Lanarkshire, the Crest of Hillhead, and iron light fittings. | Kelvinbridge