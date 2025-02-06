Glasgow 850: 9 pictures showing the history and heritage of Glasgow's Kingston Bridge

These are nine old photographs showing the changing face of Glasgow's Kingston Bridge

Glasgow 850 is about the past, present and future of the city, particularly change and achievements over the last 50 years and what comes next in the decades ahead.

The famous Glasgow landmark was opened on the 26th June 1970 by the Queen Mother following just over three years of construction at a cost of £11m, which is the equivalent of £180m today.

Here we take a look back at its construction, opening and work undertaken on the well-used route which provides motorists a route across the River Clyde.

The crossing played its part in taking a significant amount of traffic off the city centre streets and paved the way for the pedestrianisation of Sauchiehall Street, Buchanan Street and Argyle Street. It continues to carry around 155,000 vehicles a day.

1. Cars on the bridge in the 1970s

A view of the Kingston Bridge while under construction.

2. Kingston Bridge under construction

A view of the Kingston Bridge while under construction. Photo: TSPL

The Scottish Roads Archive in collaboration with Transport Scotland, released a number of previously unseen photos of the Kingston Bridge from the late 1960s and early 1970s, including this one of its construction.

3. Under construction in the 1960s

The Scottish Roads Archive in collaboration with Transport Scotland, released a number of previously unseen photos of the Kingston Bridge from the late 1960s and early 1970s, including this one of its construction. Photo: Glasgow Motorway Archive

A police car leads the cavalcade when Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother visits Glasgow to open the Kingston Bridge in June 1970.

4. The Kingston Bridge ahead of opening in 1970

A police car leads the cavalcade when Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother visits Glasgow to open the Kingston Bridge in June 1970. Photo: TSPL

