Glasgow Airport has been a part of Glaswegian life for nearly 60 years now, so we thought today would be as good a time as any to look back at the opening of Glasgow’s airport.

Ferrying Glaswegians for 58 years, Glasgow Airport expanded the commercial operations of the previous Renfrew Airport massively when it began construction on the Abbotsinch site back in the 60s.

While Glasgow Airport didn’t arrive until the 60s, there had been an airstrip on the site for a few decades. 30 years prior in 1932 there was an airstrip constructed that would become the home of the RAF 602 Squadron (City of Glasgow).

Abbotsinch Airport was a naval airbase in 1943, renamed as HMS Sanderling, before it became RNAS Abbotsinch - closing down in 1963 in preparation for the construction of Glasgow’s commercial airport.

Designed by architect Sir Basil Spence, the construction of Glasgow Airport’s original terminal took around a year and cost £4.5m.

The first commercial flight that arrived at Glasgow Airport didn’t travel far. On May 2 1966 a British European Airways (BEA) service took passengers from Edinburgh to Glasgow, more of a novelty than anything.

The day before that, May 1 1966, saw a Loganair Cherokee-6 as the first aircraft to land on the Glasgow Airport runway - the same aircraft would return 50 years later to celebrate the airport’s anniversary in 2016.

The Queen would come a few short months later to officially open the airport on June 27, 1966

Glasgow Airport expanded rapidly, the progenitor of Glasgow City Council - the Glasgow Corporation - initially thought it would be a financial burden on the city. They vastly underestimated the Scottish appetite for travel, and it made a profit of around £18,000 in 1967. It doesn’t sound like much, but they were projecting a loss of £100,000.

Take a look below at 8 pictures of Glasgow Airport when it first opened in 1966 - nearly 60 years ago.

1 . Queen Elizabeth The Queen opening Glasgow Airport's passenger terminal in 1966. Picture: Glasgow Airport Photo: gla

2 . Viewing Platform (1967) Spectators on the terminal's at the Glasgow Airport viewing platform in 1967 | Contributed

3 . Glasgow Airport terminal (1966) The original terminal building shortly after the airport opened in 1966 | Contributed