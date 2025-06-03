Glasgow Central: A tour around one of Glasgow's most loved buildings in pictures

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 15:35 BST

Glasgow Central remains one of the city’s most treasured buildings

Millions of people pass through Glasgow Central each year with the station being an imperative part of the city's history.

There were originally eight platforms in the station which were linked by a railway bridge over Argyle Street to Bridge Street station. It wouldn't be until the turn of the twentieth century that further development took place at Glasgow Central to solve congestion issues.

It has been a place where people have said farewell to their loved ones and where new romances have begun under the famous station clock.

Here are eight old pictures inside one of Glasgow’s most loved buildings.

Inside the Glasgow Central concourse in 1955 captured by Partick Camera Club.

1. Glasgow Central (1955)

Inside the Glasgow Central concourse in 1955 captured by Partick Camera Club. | Partick Camera Club

A snapshot of Glasgow Central in 1990.

2. Glasgow Central (1990)

A snapshot of Glasgow Central in 1990. | The Glasgow Story

Outside Glasgow Central in 1979.

3. Glasgow Central (1979)

Outside Glasgow Central in 1979. | Michael Patterson

Milk bars began to become more visible across the UK in the 1930s when there was various marketing campaigns which encouraged people to drink milk.

4. Glasgow Central (1936)

Milk bars began to become more visible across the UK in the 1930s when there was various marketing campaigns which encouraged people to drink milk. | Virtual Mitchell

